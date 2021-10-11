Mass Director Fran Kranz Opens Up About Crafting A Different Kind Of School Shooting Drama [Interview]

I love this movie so much. I actually first saw this movie when it premiered during Sundance earlier this year. I loved it then, and I was happy to watch it again before I talked to you just to refresh myself, because this is a phenomenal movie. How long has this been percolating inside your head?

Oh, gosh. Honestly, it's all come together pretty fast, which is probably why I'm so overwhelmed these days. Right after the Parkland shooting, I went on Amazon and started buying books of about shootings, shootings in America, the mass shooting in Norway. I felt like I had to know more because I was scared and kind of infuriated and kind of confused by what was happening. At that point, it was strange to me to become so obsessive about it and focused, but it was because I was a parent. It was the first time a major shooting like that had happened since my daughter had been born, so it forced me to confront these things differently, I think. Parkland was February 2018, and I had my first drafts of "Mass" showing up as soon as March, April, and May of 2018.

I was not trying to make a movie when I bought those books. When I went out and got [those books], I wanted to know more about what was going on. I had no intention of making a movie. I was thinking about doing something else, and I've been dreaming about directing for as long as I can remember. But I came across these meetings, and I had been so kind of afraid by the notion that, if anything like this ever happened to me, that I might not be able to move forward, that I was so afraid of kind of living with hate and blame and pain. And I wanted to know how you could move forward, if it was possible to heal, if it was possible to forgive offending parties. So I came across these meetings and thought that's what they're doing. That's what they're doing, and I want to dramatize that, because I can't think of anything more important.

I love that you kind of stumbled upon turning this into a movie. One of the most brilliant things about it is how you present a perspective that I don't think is thought of very much. Hearing what the parents of the shooter have to say and the struggles that they have as the parents of someone who did this heinous thing, how they're not able to grieve the way everybody else was. Can you talk about the difficulty of presenting something like that without making it seem like you're being sympathetic to the killer?

I was struck by how much empathy I felt for these parents. It had not occurred to me going into the research. Obviously we think of the victims. We think of those families. And I came across stories about parents, and I didn't find monsters. I did not find bad people. I found complex human beings. I found people who love their children unconditionally and irrationally and make mistakes with good intentions. I just found real people. You know what I mean? I came across real people every step of the way.

So in the writing, it never occurred to me to have good or bad or to have an antagonist and a protagonist. It never occurred to me to have someone clearly at fault. That's just not what I ever found. I never found that was truthful. I don't to find evidence of that. When I do this research, I just find complex human beings trying to make the best of a situation. And it's tragic. It's just terribly, terribly tragic. But I approached the writing with the idea that these are four human beings that are trying to do something good here. They're trying to do something positive by sitting down with one another, despite how difficult it is. I just think that it takes so much courage and integrity. And I wanted to write the characters with dignity because of that.