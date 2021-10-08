That '70s Show Is Getting A Netflix Sequel Series Called That '90s Show

Showrunners have a reason to milk "That '70s Show" for all they can get. The period-set series had its debut in 1998, following a group of Wisconsin teens in the fictional Point Place from 1976 to late 1979, and such was its instant popularity that ITV churned out a translated Luton-set remake in the UK just a year after its debut, titled "Days Like These."

Sidenote: the show retained the names of Kitty and Red Foreman, as well as core characters like Donna and Eric. Like the unsuccessful spiritual spinoff, "That '80s Show," starring Glenn Howerton (which was canceled after one season and a poor 6.8 million average viewers per episode), "Days Like These" failed to earn consistent viewership and got the ax after just six episodes. "That '70s Show" enjoyed an eight-season run on Fox, as well as an extended following on Netflix until 2020. That streaming viewership prompted Netflix to lean in and consider a new spinoff series to recapture some of the magic of "That '70s Show."

The original series showcased a ton of young actors who went on to establish themselves in the industry as formidable talents. Topher Grace (who played the lead role of Eric Forman) recently turned in a chilling performance as white supremacist leader David Duke in Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman", while Mila Kunis (who played Jackie Burkhart) married her costar Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso) in 2015. Both Kunis and Kutcher have gone on to star in movies like Darren Aronofsky's "Black Swan" and the 2013 Steve Jobs biopic, "Jobs," respectively.

After a true crime dramatization stint as serial killer Karla Homolka across from none other than "Supernatural" cherub Misha Collins in Joel Bender's 2006 thriller "Karla," Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti) gained further fame as cartel employee of the month Alex Vause in the Netflix dramedy series "Orange Is the New Black." Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde on the original series, is currently awaiting trial in Los Angeles, in connection to four rape charges occurring between 2001-2003. He has pled "not guilty" to all charges, but the allegations have cost him a Netflix gig, regardless.

Sadly, Tanya Roberts, known on "That '70s Show" as the ditzy, new-age Midge Pinciotti, died of sepsis on January 4, 2021.

Gregg Mettler will serve as showrunner of "That '90s Show," with Bonnie and Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner, Marcy Carsey, and Tom Werner executive producing.