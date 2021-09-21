Topher Grace 'Confirms' He's In Spider-Man: Far From Home And So Is Aquaman

Topher Grace's irreverent mentality is pretty well-known. He is, after all, the guy who in his spare time famously edited all three of George Lucas' "Star Wars" prequels into one short movie, and then subsequently gave the same treatment to Peter Jackson's "Hobbit" trilogy. But now the former "That 70's Show" star is making fun one of his most famous screen characters: Eddie Brock, aka Venom from 2007's "Spider-Man 3."

In a Reddit AMA (via Pajiba) to celebrate the return of his ABC sitcom "Home Economics," Grace "confirmed" that he has a multiverse cameo in Marvel Studios' forthcoming blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home." He also revealed the entire plot of the movie and some of the other amazing cameos — including Aquaman, Batman, and Han Solo!

Okay, there's a slight possibility that he was being sarcastic.