The Expanse Season 6 Trailer: The Science Fiction Series Reaches Its Endgame

The sixth and final season of the "The Expanse" is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this year, and during the show's panel at New York Comic Con, we learned exactly how much longer the wait will be.

"The Expanse" showrunner Naren Shankar revealed that the show will return with its season 6 premiere on December 10, 2021, with subsequent episodes releasing every Friday. The panel also dropped a trailer for season 6, which hints at what the crew of the Rocinante — and the rest of the solar system — have in store for them.