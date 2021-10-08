Star Wars Bits: The Book Of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Shadow Of The Sith, Halloween Shopping Guide, And More!

StarWars.com recently announced that new books featuring never-before-told tales from across the Star Wars saga are headed our way. First, there's Adam Christopher's "Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith," which takes place after "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" and finds Luke Skywalker and Lando Calrissian on a mission to locate Exegol. Then, there's Mike Chen's "Star Wars: Brotherhood," which takes place during The Clone Wars and chronicles Anakin Skywalker's rise to Jedi Knight.

Here's the official synopsis for "Shadow of the Sith," which hits shelves on June 28, 2022:

The Empire is dead. Nearly two decades on from the Battle of Endor, the tattered remnants of Palpatine's forces have fled to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. But for the heroes of the New Republic, danger and loss are ever-present companions, even in this newly forged era of peace. Jedi Master Luke Skywalker is haunted by visions of the dark side, foretelling an ominous secret growing somewhere in the depths of space, on a dead world called Exegol. The disturbance in the Force is undeniable...and Luke's worst fears are confirmed when his old friend, Lando Calrissian, comes to him with reports of a new Sith menace. After his daughter was stolen from his arms, Lando searched the stars for any trace of his lost child. But every new rumor only led to dead ends and fading hopes–until he crossed paths with Ochi of Bestoon, a Sith assassin tasked with kidnapping a young girl. Ochi's true motives remain shrouded to Luke and Lando. For on a junkyard moon, a mysterious envoy of the Sith Eternal has bequeathed a sacred blade to the assassin, promising that it will give him answers to the questions that have haunted him since the Empire fell. In exchange, he must complete a final mission: return to Exegol with the key to the Sith's glorious rebirth—the granddaughter of Darth Sidious himself, Rey. As Ochi hunts Rey and her parents to the edge of the galaxy, Luke and Lando race into the mystery of the Sith's lingering shadow and aid a young family running for their lives.

For more information on these and other upcoming books, check out StarWars.com!