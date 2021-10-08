The Morning Watch: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Scene Breakdown, Reminiscence: Crafting A Memory & More

In this edition, listen as director Andy Serkis breaks down a roommate quarrel between Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom from the recently released hit sequel "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." Plus, go behind the scenes of the sci-fi noir film "Reminiscence" starring Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson. And finally, listen as "No Time to Die" co-stars Daniel Craig and Lashana Lynch answer the web's most searched questions about themselves.