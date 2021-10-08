The Morning Watch: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Scene Breakdown, Reminiscence: Crafting A Memory & More
In this edition, listen as director Andy Serkis breaks down a roommate quarrel between Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom from the recently released hit sequel "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." Plus, go behind the scenes of the sci-fi noir film "Reminiscence" starring Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson. And finally, listen as "No Time to Die" co-stars Daniel Craig and Lashana Lynch answer the web's most searched questions about themselves.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Scene Breakdown
First up, in the latest edition of "Notes on a Scene" from Vanity Fair, director Andy Serkis explains the making of the scene where Venom and Eddie Brock get into a fight in their apartment before they each go their own separate ways. Find out how Serkis conceived the sequence as he provides a frame-by-frame breakdown and find out the moments where Tom Hardy did his own sound effects while shooting the scene.
Reminiscence: Crafting a Memory
Next, Warner Bros. Pictures has provided a featurette for the sci-fi noir "Reminiscence" from writer and director Lisa Joy ("Westworld"). In case you missed the movie on HBO Max, here's the official synopsis for the movie with Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson:
Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?
Daniel Craig and Lashana Lynch Autocomplete Interview
Finally, in conjunction with the release of "No Time to Die" this weekend, Wired brought in co-stars Daniel Craig and Lashana Lynch to answer some of the web's most search questions about themselves. How many languages does Daniel Craig speak? Does Lashana Lynch really know martial arts? Get the answer to all these questions and more in the full video.