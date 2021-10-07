Earth-Shattering Godzilla Vs. Space Godzilla Statues Will Dominate Your Shelves

Having just recently unboxed Mondo's premium Godzilla 89 statue from 1989's "Godzilla vs. Biollante," we're excited to see more Heisei-era collectibles being made up to offer. It's also fun to see statues that you can combine once you buy both pieces, as appears to be the case with these XM items. While there appears to be an alternative version of the Godzilla piece with a city bridge in place of the space crystals that you can display solo, the real appeal here is to get both statues so these two can duke it out as your living room centerpiece for all eternity ... or until your kid accidentally knocks them on the floor.

Check out these pieces in detail...

For those of you who've never seen it, "Godzilla vs. Space Godzilla" was a cheap, rather rushed entry in the franchise put out by Toho to keep the brand alive after Jan De Bont's planned American "Godzilla" movie collapsed due to budget problems. Something in the speediness in which it was made resulted in one of the most bonkers entries in the long-running series, which involves a monster created out of DNA from Godzilla, Biollante, and Mothra that fused together in a black hole. The resulting crystal-secreting fiend makes a formidable foe for the King of the Monsters as well as his sickly cute son Godzilla Junior, also known as Baby Godzilla (take that, Grogu).

In the mix as well is a giant mecha called M.O.G.E.R.A. whose design is swiped from Toho's 1967 sci-fi flick "The Mysterians." It's a wild flick well worth checking out, as well as one of the more particularly kid-friendly entries in the series.