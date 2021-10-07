Earth-Shattering Godzilla Vs. Space Godzilla Statues Will Dominate Your Shelves
Singapore-based XM Studios, the award-winning premium collectibles brand most famous for its DC and Marvel comics-based statues, has revealed new cold cast porcelain pieces for their New York Comic Con Booth (#1337) at NYC's Javits Center beginning today through October 10. Probably the coolest of the bunch are a pair of amazing Godzilla statues, namely of the big guy himself as well as one of his title nemesis from 1994's bizarro cult classic Heisei-era flick "Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla."
Standing a little over 23-inches, these hand-painted kaiju pieces appear to be the pride of XM Studios' chief executive officer Ben Ang, who made the following statement:
"As pop-culture fans ourselves, we are excited to expand our global licenses to bring our fans the world's best collectible luxury art based on iconic intellectual properties. Movie aficionados and fans of Godzilla will be instantly drawn to the craftsmanship, authenticity, and the visual storytelling of these statues. Every piece will catapult them into the storylines conceptualized and interpreted by XM Studios, together with acclaimed illustrator and sculptor Tanaka Kenichi, who is the 2D and 3D artist for this first XM release."
The Spaciest Godzilla Ever
Having just recently unboxed Mondo's premium Godzilla 89 statue from 1989's "Godzilla vs. Biollante," we're excited to see more Heisei-era collectibles being made up to offer. It's also fun to see statues that you can combine once you buy both pieces, as appears to be the case with these XM items. While there appears to be an alternative version of the Godzilla piece with a city bridge in place of the space crystals that you can display solo, the real appeal here is to get both statues so these two can duke it out as your living room centerpiece for all eternity ... or until your kid accidentally knocks them on the floor.
Check out these pieces in detail...
For those of you who've never seen it, "Godzilla vs. Space Godzilla" was a cheap, rather rushed entry in the franchise put out by Toho to keep the brand alive after Jan De Bont's planned American "Godzilla" movie collapsed due to budget problems. Something in the speediness in which it was made resulted in one of the most bonkers entries in the long-running series, which involves a monster created out of DNA from Godzilla, Biollante, and Mothra that fused together in a black hole. The resulting crystal-secreting fiend makes a formidable foe for the King of the Monsters as well as his sickly cute son Godzilla Junior, also known as Baby Godzilla (take that, Grogu).
In the mix as well is a giant mecha called M.O.G.E.R.A. whose design is swiped from Toho's 1967 sci-fi flick "The Mysterians." It's a wild flick well worth checking out, as well as one of the more particularly kid-friendly entries in the series.