Dune Final Trailer: Denis Villeneuve's Science Fiction Epic Is Almost Here

This "Dune" trailer features our best and most comprehensive looks yet at the sweeping vistas on display (locations such as Hungary and Jordan filled in for the desert planet of Arrakis), the fully-realized tech and worldbuilding that the sprawling cast of characters will be immersed in, and the central conflict between the encroaching Atreides family, the mysterious Fremen tribe native to Arrakis, and the enemy Harkonnen faction. The original story conceived by author Frank Herbert in 1965 would go on to inspire and influence decades of storytelling throughout future generations, most notably George Lucas with "Star Wars." Like the movie itself, this trailer is well-aware of the responsibility and legacy it has inherited from the novel. Though this seemingly definitive live action adaptation comes well after "Star Wars" made its cinematic mark, the epic footage and swelling score make it very clear that "Dune" ought to be considered anything but second-rate.

"Dune" comes from director Denis Villeneuve and stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Part 1 of the adaptation comes to theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive