No Time To Die Director Cary Fukunaga Shares The Best Outfit For Attacking A Villain's Lair [Exclusive]

Should you want to take a page from Fukunaga and Bond's playbook and get yourself a nice Henley, you have options. While the Rag & Bone option is $150, there are more affordable alternatives for those of us without a license to kill ... or spend. The website Bond on a Budget found a bunch of great alternatives for the off-white Henley, and even has a guide to finding an alternative to that gorgeous navy sweater that Bond layers over it. That's a gender-neutral look that would look fabulous on anyone, and it'll be plenty warm for the coming winter months!

Regardless of the quality of his films, Bond has always been stylish. While many Bonds of the past only wore starched, tailored suits, Craig's Bond has the kind of look you can replicate and be comfortable in. We may not be secret agents or blockbuster movie directors, but we can look just as good.

"No Time to Die" opens in theaters October 8, 2021.