Archer's Been Renewed For Season 13, And They Have Plans To Address Jessica Walter's Tragic Absence

Prior to his work on "Archer," showrunner Adam Reed seemed cursed to create shows that only lasted a few seasons. "Sealab 2021" lasted for four seasons, while "Frisky Dingo" survived for two and a half. The curse has clearly lifted, as "Archer" has been renewed for season 13 on FXX. The Emmy-winning animated comedy will return sometime in 2022 for eight episodes.

"Archer" is a half-hour comedy about spy Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and the rag-tag crew of secret agents he works with. In the early seasons, their spy agency was called ISIS, but that changed when a real-life terrorist organization began using the same name. Over the years, Archer and the gang have both fought and done crimes, but this season sees them back on the right side of the law. For now, anyway.

The current season is airing on Wednesdays on FXX and the next day on FX on Hulu. While the dates haven't been announced for season 13 just yet, you can bet that they'll follow the same formula, and folks without cable can watch the next day via Hulu.