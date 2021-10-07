Operation Mincemeat Trailer: Colin Firth Aims To Embarrass Hitler

Colin Firth and company are going to play a humiliating trick on Hitler. That's the plan, anyway, in "Operation Mincemeat," a new Netflix film with a plot that sounds like "Weekend at Bernie's" meets World War II. However, this movie is based on a true story, which became the basis of a book by Ben Macintyre, and now, a screenplay by Michelle Ashford. There's some real history behind its cinematic depiction of the British plan to Trojan-horse false intelligence into Nazi hands via a dead man's suitcase.

As Firth's character explains, the Operation Mincemeat plan "begins in Spain, where a corpse will wash up on shore bearing classified letters." They're going to float these fake documents into enemy hands and convince Germany that their target is Greece. The easy part is finding a corpse; the hard part is coming up with a story that will withstand all the rigors of a German inspection.

The cast of "Operation Mincemeat" also features Matthew Macfadyen and Mark Gatiss, among others. You can see the trailer below.