The Deep House Trailer: Yes, This Is An Underwater Haunted House Movie

"The Deep House" appears to tread similar ground to the likes of "Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum," and "Grave Encounters," wherein some influencers or filmmakers trespass through a space with bad energy and pay a brutal price. It's seen most often in found footage horror, like the doomed documentary crew who went searching for the Blair Witch, or the college students looking to solve the Dyatlov Pass mystery in "Devil's Pass." If there's one thing the horror genre wants you to do, it's to mind your own business; leave the creepy house unexplored, leave the mysterious relic unopened or else — as Clive Barker's Priest puts it — "Your suffering will be legendary."

/Film was already jazzed to hear about new content from Maury and Bustillo. On top of the visceral gut-punch "Inside," the duo also directed a handful of other genre gems: their 2011 follow-up "Livid" (which also has a young pairing searching an isolated spot to harvest a treasure of some kind, with disastrous consequences); 2014's masked maniac thriller "Among the Living;" and the 2017 "Texas Chain Saw Massacre" prequel "Leatherface."

Currently streaming on Shudder is their most recent 2020 effort, "Kandisha," which follows three childhood friends who have possibly, accidentally, maybe invoked a malevolent spirit. As Amélie (Mathilde Lamusse), Bintou (Suzy Bemba), and Morjana (Samarcande Saadi) enjoy their summer break after a harmless conjuring game, bodies start dropping and all evidence points to a curse that only the young women have the power to stop. "Kandisha" dropped on Shudder back in July, and anyone who has watched it can testify that Maury and Bustillo still know how to keep the thrills and scares coming, so "The Deep House" will be one to watch.