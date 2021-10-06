The Deep House Trailer: Yes, This Is An Underwater Haunted House Movie
"Everything stayed exactly as it was."
Connoisseurs of ultraviolence Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, known for their 2007 French extreme horror film "Inside," have waded into strange waters once again. Their next offering is "The Deep House," in which a pair of divers discover a remote French lake that holds a preserved haunted house below its surface. Here's the official logline:
A young and modern couple who go to France to explore an underwater house and share their findings on social media undergoes a serious change of plans when the couple enter the interior of a strange house located at the bottom of the sea and their presence awakens a spirit dark that haunts the house.
Sitting pretty at a crisp eighty-five minute runtime, "The Deep House" is largely shot underwater and stars James Jagger and Camilla Rowe in the lead roles. Blumhouse picked up the U.S.distribution rights for the film, and so the aquatic haunting movie will land at EPIX on November 5, and will also be available for digital purchase from Paramount Home Entertainment. Dive into the official trailer below.
Aquatic Nightmare Fuel
"The Deep House" appears to tread similar ground to the likes of "Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum," and "Grave Encounters," wherein some influencers or filmmakers trespass through a space with bad energy and pay a brutal price. It's seen most often in found footage horror, like the doomed documentary crew who went searching for the Blair Witch, or the college students looking to solve the Dyatlov Pass mystery in "Devil's Pass." If there's one thing the horror genre wants you to do, it's to mind your own business; leave the creepy house unexplored, leave the mysterious relic unopened or else — as Clive Barker's Priest puts it — "Your suffering will be legendary."
/Film was already jazzed to hear about new content from Maury and Bustillo. On top of the visceral gut-punch "Inside," the duo also directed a handful of other genre gems: their 2011 follow-up "Livid" (which also has a young pairing searching an isolated spot to harvest a treasure of some kind, with disastrous consequences); 2014's masked maniac thriller "Among the Living;" and the 2017 "Texas Chain Saw Massacre" prequel "Leatherface."
Currently streaming on Shudder is their most recent 2020 effort, "Kandisha," which follows three childhood friends who have possibly, accidentally, maybe invoked a malevolent spirit. As Amélie (Mathilde Lamusse), Bintou (Suzy Bemba), and Morjana (Samarcande Saadi) enjoy their summer break after a harmless conjuring game, bodies start dropping and all evidence points to a curse that only the young women have the power to stop. "Kandisha" dropped on Shudder back in July, and anyone who has watched it can testify that Maury and Bustillo still know how to keep the thrills and scares coming, so "The Deep House" will be one to watch.