No Time To Die Features Easter Eggs From The Roger Moore Era And All Of 'Bond History'

/Film's Jack Giroux had the opportunity to speak with "Bond" producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in an extensive interview after the premiere of "No Time to Die." Both producers were asked if there was an increased emphasis on taking cues from the past throughout "No Time to Die." From their response, it certainly sounds like fans will want to brush up on their "Bond" history and stay on the lookout for several references — from the Sean Connery era to George Lazenby to Roger Moore to Daniel Craig to ... well, everything in between. Wilson said:

"Oh, that's a lot of things that harken back to the past. 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service,' [the theme song] 'We Have All the Time in the World.' Some of the music themes from 'Casino Royale' come back. So there are those triggers too. And also, there are all through it, some elements from Bond history. We're never far from that, the Aston Martin, and we had more gadgets this time than usual in the Daniel films. So we have been harking back to a lot of the old ones."

The specific mention of "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" is particularly fascinating. The one-time divisive entry into "Bond" canon (far removed from the uproar surrounding Sean Connery's absence, it stands as one of the best in the franchise) features a storyline and especially an ending that feels shockingly conclusive. It stands to reason that director Cary Joji Fukunaga would pull from certain aspects of that film, even if it's only in the form of musical cues. Broccoli went on to add:

"I think also we wanted to honor all the people that really started this franchise, whether it was starting with Cubby [Broccoli] and Terence Young and Ken Adam and John Barry. I think that there are little touches of all of them within this film. It really is a celebration of everything that's come before."

If "No Time to Die" didn't already feel like an emotional farewell to a legendary addition to the franchise, these quotes leave no doubt about it. Daniel Craig's swan song comes to U.S. theaters on October 8, 2021.