The Writers Guild Of America Could Expand Screen Credit Eligibility - Here's What That Means

Although audiences are rarely given reason to think about it, the process of receiving credits on a feature film in Hollywood can be a fraught, painful, and sometimes maddeningly arbitrary experience for screenwriters. Current WGA rules may seem specific and straightforward enough on paper, but applying these standards in practice when taken to an arbitration board is something else entirely.

In arbitration, appointed individuals have to do their best to figure out whether, say, one writer's contribution to a final shooting script amounts to more than 33% in order to receive screenplay credit. The added complication of multiple drafts with several different writers can lead to some wacky crediting, as seen with Marvel's "Eternals." As you might imagine, things can get pretty messy when a panel of arbitrators with different perspectives and opinions are holding the fate of a writer's credit in their hands.

According to Deadline, however, this process could very well be in for a major adjustment. The WGA is currently holding a referendum over introducing an "Additional Literary Material" credit that would, by all accounts, open up a new path to accreditation for hundreds of writers who currently are ineligible. In a letter to membership, the WGA Screen Credits Review Committee noted that:

Currently, many screenwriters who have worked for weeks or months on a project do not receive any on-screen credit, nor are they listed in online databases. By comparison, every crew member — even someone who works for only one day — will see their names in the end credits and on IMDb. In television, writers' names appear on all episodes on which they are employed. The more exclusionary standard for feature writers often results in 'résumé gaps' and empty IMDb pages that may not accurately reflect a screenwriter's career.

The approval of this new credit would not be for the purposes of establishing authorship of a particular script, however — according to the Guild, it would "denote employment or sale of material," an important distinction that factors into how writers would be compensated for their work. The usual "Written By" and "Screenplay By" credits would remain unchanged, but the basics of this proposal would be as follows: