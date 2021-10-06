Hotel Transylvania 4 Heads Straight To Streaming On Amazon Prime Video

This announcement comes one day after the storm in a teacup "controversy" over whether or not Sony forgot to release the movie on its intended October 1, 2021 release date. With the current infectious climate for the COVID-19 Delta variant and many kids still being unable (or parents unwilling) to get vaccinated, movies intended primarily for children are becoming no-go's for a lot of concerned parents. So it makes sense that Sony make this bargain, which is speculated to be worth $100 million and will allow the studio to still capitalize on its rich ancillary deals for toys and such.

It's also a big coup for Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, who made a statement about the acquisition in a press release:

"The success of the Hotel Transylvania franchise over the years speaks for itself. Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the films created by the brilliant Genndy Tartakovsky, and the latest installment is the perfect ending to an incredible journey. We could not be more excited to work with Sony, Genndy, Jennifer Kluska, Derek Drymon, Selena Gomez and the talented producing team to bring this funny, heartwarming film to our customers early next year."

Kristine Belson, president of Sony Pictures Animation, also made a statement on the move to bring the film exclusively to streaming.

"The Hotel Transylvania franchise has been exceptional for Sony Pictures Animation, spanning nearly a decade and introducing the world to Genndy Tartakovsky's singular vision, and we're so proud of what our extraordinary directors Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon have brought to this special property. These films have thrilled audiences and paved the way for so many artists working in CG animation, and now the family saga of Dracula and his daughter Mavis, son-in-law Johnny, and monster BFFs is coming to a close. We are thrilled to work with Amazon to bring this film to families everywhere."

Franchise creator and all-around genius dude Genndy Tartakovsky returns as one of the screenwriters and executive producers on "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania," which is directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska.

Here is the official synopsis:

Drac and the Pack are back, like you've never seen them before in 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.' Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac (Brian Hull) with his most terrifying task yet.Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny (Andy Samberg) becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it's too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis (Selena Gomez) and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent. The film also features the voices of Kathryn Hahn (Ericka), Steve Buscemi (Wayne), Molly Shannon (Wanda), David Spade (Griffin the Invisible Man), Keegan-Michael Key (Murray), Fran Drescher (Eunice), Brad Abrell (Frank), and Asher Blinkoff (Wesley the Wolf Pup).