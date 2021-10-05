Marvel's Eternals Will Premiere At The Rome Film Festival

It'll be superheroes Italian-style when Marvel Studios debuts their forthcoming cosmic epic "Eternals" at this year's Rome Film Festival. According to Variety, the MCU film directed by recent "Nomadland" double Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao will be the closing film of the festival on Sunday, October 24 as part of the Alice nella città youth films section. The sixteenth edition of the festival begins next week on October 14 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica and in other theaters around the capital city.

While "Eternals" is scheduled to hit screens here in the U.S. on November 5, 2021, it will debut in Italy on November 3 along with other parts of Europe including France, Germany, and Sweden. The third installment in Phase Four of the MCU will bring along talent for the splashy premiere, but there no confirmation of who will be there just yet. Zhao did hit up Italy back in September to be a jury member at this year's Venice Film Festival.