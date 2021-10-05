Andy Serkis Says The Batman Will Be Another Matt Reeves 'Masterpiece'

Andy Serkis and Matt Reeves worked together on the "Planet of the Apes" reboot trilogy, in which Serkis portrayed the highly expressive lead ape, Caesar, via motion capture. It's one of those rare movie trilogies that is solid all the way through, with the middle installment, "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," being especially great. For "The Batman," Serkis and Reeves are reuniting, and this time, Serkis is playing a human character, the butler Alfred Pennyworth, opposite Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne.

We're not that far removed from Jeremy Irons or even Michael Caine as Alfred, and there are other good actors, like Hammer horror veteran Michael Gough, who have portrayed Alfred in live-action over the years. Given his past collaborations with Reeves, Serkis wasn't unduly intimidated to take on the role of Batman's butler and closest confidante.

He recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, and while he was relatively tight-lipped about what fans can expect from his portrayal of Alfred, he did say:

"I'll tell you that it was fantastic being reunited with Matt Reeves, [producer] Dylan Clark and [VFX supervisor] Dan Lemmon from the Apes films. We had such a great time making it, and when it eventually comes to the screen, Matt Reeves will have made another masterpiece film because he's so super invested in it. But yeah, I've been forbidden, expressly forbidden, to talk about Alfred."