Fauci Trailer: An American Hero Gets His Life Story Told On Disney

"Fauci" is said to deliver "a rare glimpse into the long-standing professional career and personal life of the ultimate public servant, who after a lifetime of service faced his biggest test: a pandemic whose ferocity is unmatched in modern history." Thanks to his efforts during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci has become one of the most famous doctors in the entire field of medicine. But those same efforts have also turned him into a target, thanks to an unnerving number of maniacs and manipulators in the United States who were bolstered by the former president of the United States and his incomparable ignorance about, well, everything.

Dr. Fauci has served under seven presidents, and he's been present for the disastrous outbreaks of HIV/AIDS, SARS, Ebola, and more. For those who don't know anything about Fauci beyond his involvement with the coronavirus pandemic, this will be an informative and fascinating look at one of medicine's top minds and everything he's done, not just for the medical community, but for every citizen in the United States.

"Fauci" will feature insights from President George W. Bush, Bill Gates, Bono, former national security advisor Susan Rice, National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins, former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Tom Frieden, journalists Laurie Garrett and The New York Times Apoorva Mandavilli, and key AIDS activists, among others. A personal touch comes from conversations with Fauci's family, friends, and former patients.