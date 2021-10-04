Fauci Trailer: An American Hero Gets His Life Story Told On Disney
Yes, you read that headline correctly. Dr. Anthony Fauci, M.D. is an American hero, and National Geographic will soon tell the story of his life and career, with a special focus on how he vehemently fought to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic while government officials around him acted as if everything would magically be fine. "Fauci" will premiere this week on Disney+, and the first trailer for the feature documentary has arrived.
Fauci Documentary Trailer
"Fauci" is said to deliver "a rare glimpse into the long-standing professional career and personal life of the ultimate public servant, who after a lifetime of service faced his biggest test: a pandemic whose ferocity is unmatched in modern history." Thanks to his efforts during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci has become one of the most famous doctors in the entire field of medicine. But those same efforts have also turned him into a target, thanks to an unnerving number of maniacs and manipulators in the United States who were bolstered by the former president of the United States and his incomparable ignorance about, well, everything.
Dr. Fauci has served under seven presidents, and he's been present for the disastrous outbreaks of HIV/AIDS, SARS, Ebola, and more. For those who don't know anything about Fauci beyond his involvement with the coronavirus pandemic, this will be an informative and fascinating look at one of medicine's top minds and everything he's done, not just for the medical community, but for every citizen in the United States.
"Fauci" will feature insights from President George W. Bush, Bill Gates, Bono, former national security advisor Susan Rice, National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins, former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Tom Frieden, journalists Laurie Garrett and The New York Times Apoorva Mandavilli, and key AIDS activists, among others. A personal touch comes from conversations with Fauci's family, friends, and former patients.
Get the Fauci Ouchie
Dr. Fauci has become so ingrained in our fight against COVID-19 that people have come to refer to the vaccine created to combat it as "The Fauci Ouchie." I'm not sure if that's as awesome as getting a sandwich named after you, but it's still something to be proud of. Hell, Brad Pitt even portrayed him on "Saturday Night Live," and that's cool as hell. You know what else is cool? Getting the COVID-19 vaccine so we can get out of this hellish landscape that we've been in for over a year and a half now. None of the arguments that you've heard on the internet are valid. There's no excuse. Just get vaccine already, ya friggin' turds.
"Fauci" is directed by John Hoffman ("The Weight of the Nation,"Sleepless in America" and Janet Tobias ("Unseen Enemy," "No Place on Earth"), who said in a statement, "There is only one Dr. Tony Fauci, and it's an incredible privilege to be the first to tell the story of his life and career, including his never-ending quest to cure disease and prevent outbreaks."
"Fauci" is coming to Disney+ on October 6, 2021. Here's the official synopsis:
"Fauci" delivers a rare glimpse into the long-standing professional career and personal life of the ultimate public servant, who after a lifetime of service faced his biggest test: a pandemic whose ferocity is unmatched in modern history. With his signature blend of scientific acumen, candor and integrity, Dr. Anthony Fauci became a cultural icon during the COVID-19 pandemic. But that has come at a cost as he has also faced attacks from adversaries in a nation increasingly divided by political party lines — with science increasingly caught in the crosshairs.
A world-renowned infectious disease specialist and the longest-serving public health leader in Washington, D.C., who has served under seven presidents, Dr. Fauci has overseen the U.S. response to 40 years' worth of outbreaks, including HIV/AIDS, SARS and Ebola. Crafted around unprecedented access to Dr. Fauci, National Geographic Documentary Films' "Fauci" is a revealing and intimate portrait of the man mostly known only from appearances on the news.