IT Star Jaeden Martell Joins Another Stephen King Adaptation, Mr. Harrigan's Phone

"Mr. Harrigan's Phone" is a short story from Stephen King's recent short story anthology collection, "If It Bleeds" from 2020. The story follows a teenager named Craig who begins doing odd-jobs for an eccentric old billionaire named Mr. Harrigan who recently moved into Craig's small town. After winning a scratch-off lottery ticket he received from Mr. Harrigan, Craig is able to buy the hottest new item on the market, the iPhone (the story is set in 2007). Mr. Harrigan becomes captivated by the phone's technology and convinces Craig to buy one for him. After he passes away, Craig discovers that he is able to continue communication with Mr. Harrigan from beyond the grave due to, you guessed it, the iPhone.

But Craig soon realizes that text messages aren't the only ways the duo can communicate and that with the power of the iPhone, Harrigan's ghost is able to interact with the mortal world, namely, people who have wronged his new best friend Craig. It's a modern take on a story that has been told before (I'm looking at you, "Night Call" episode of "The Twilight Zone"), but with dynamite performers like Martell and Sutherland, it seems like a horror slam dunk.