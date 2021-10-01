Ghostbusters: Afterlife Funko POPs Cook Up Mini-Pufts, Muncher And New Young Heroes

First up, let's take a look at the real merchandise moneymakers for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." There are 10 Mini-Pufts Funko POPs, and each one is more adorable and mischievous than the next. Two of them love playing with fire while another looks to be hotwiring something. A couple of them appear to be a little hungry, with one munching on a graham cracker and another holding a slice of pizza. There's also a Mini-Puft that appears to be making itself ready to consume by hopping in what looks like a cappuccino (or maybe a hot chocolate).

Funko

The other Mini-Pufts are lifting marshmallow weights, listening to killer jams on headphones, and scooping up some Baskin-Robbins ice cream, because product placement is king. That's why the Mini-Pufts in the movie start appearing in a Walmart, which is where you'll find one of the exclusive Funko POPs from this collection.

Outside of the Mini-Pufts, we have the new spook named Muncher, who appears to be the replacement for Slimer. That doesn't mean the green ghost won't return, but if you already have a hungry, blue ghost, then you probably don't need to double up on insatiable specters. Both Muncher Funko POPs come with something stuck in his belly (maybe a piece of recording equipment?), but only one of them glows in the dark.