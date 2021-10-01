Ghostbusters: Afterlife Funko POPs Cook Up Mini-Pufts, Muncher And New Young Heroes
We've still got a month and a half until "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" hits theaters, but that's not stopping the merchandise onslaught from going strong. Today, the first wave of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" Funko POPs were revealed and made available for pre-order. Fans of the original franchise might be disappointed to see that the original Ghostbusters team isn't part of the collection (at least not yet), but there are nearly a dozen different Mini-Pufts, along with the new specter Muncher, and our young new Ghostbusters. Plus, some guy named Paul Rudd is included with a piece of iconic Ghostbusters gear. Check out all the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" Funko POPs below.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Funko POPs
First up, let's take a look at the real merchandise moneymakers for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." There are 10 Mini-Pufts Funko POPs, and each one is more adorable and mischievous than the next. Two of them love playing with fire while another looks to be hotwiring something. A couple of them appear to be a little hungry, with one munching on a graham cracker and another holding a slice of pizza. There's also a Mini-Puft that appears to be making itself ready to consume by hopping in what looks like a cappuccino (or maybe a hot chocolate).
The other Mini-Pufts are lifting marshmallow weights, listening to killer jams on headphones, and scooping up some Baskin-Robbins ice cream, because product placement is king. That's why the Mini-Pufts in the movie start appearing in a Walmart, which is where you'll find one of the exclusive Funko POPs from this collection.
Outside of the Mini-Pufts, we have the new spook named Muncher, who appears to be the replacement for Slimer. That doesn't mean the green ghost won't return, but if you already have a hungry, blue ghost, then you probably don't need to double up on insatiable specters. Both Muncher Funko POPs come with something stuck in his belly (maybe a piece of recording equipment?), but only one of them glows in the dark.
The Rest of the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Funko POPs
But this movie isn't called Mini-Pufts and Muncher. It's called "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," and all of the young new Ghostbusters are present and accounted for. We've got Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) with a proton pack and neutrona wand, Podcast (Logan Kim) with the Remote Trap Vehicle controller and Ecto goggles, Lucky (Celeste O'Connor) with the PKE meter, and Trevor (Finn Wolfard) driving the rusty Ecto-1.
Finally, the only adult from the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" cast getting a Funko POP right out of the gate is Paul Rudd as Mr. Grooberson, holding one of the trademark ghost traps. We're not sure about that choice to wear shorts with those boots, but Grooberson probably isn't known for his savvy fashion choices since he's more concerned about the strange seismology in Summerville, Oklahoma.
All of the non-exclusive "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" Funko POPs are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth right now and should be available at various other online and in-store retailers.