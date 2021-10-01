Ladies And Gentlemen: Daniel Craig's Wholesome Reaction To Learning He's A Meme

I am delighted to be bringing you the latest in Daniel Craig: his reaction to his status as a reigning meme. I of course mean his iconic "Ladies and gentlemen, The Weeknd" moment from "Saturday Night Live" in March 2020 — which is so popular that the clip now has its own Twitter account. Needless to say, Craig isn't just iconic for playing 007.

During an interview with The New York Times published this month, Craig was made aware of the fact that the clip is considered a meme and what a meme actually is — no, he didn't know and yes, it was very cute. Once he got clued in, he appeared to be appreciative of the response. "It's amazing. I don't know what that is, but thank you," Craig told the outlet. "That's lovely. I suppose I'd have to have social media to know what that was all about." So pure.

In the clip, Craig introduces Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, who was the musical guest during the episode he hosted — but he does so in a way that is almost a sigh of relief. He shrugs his shoulders and gives way to the phrase, which in turn, makes it seem as though he's presenting the two final days of the week rather than a performer. It's wonderfully subtle comedic timing and I rarely go into a weekend without thinking of Craig now, which says a lot.