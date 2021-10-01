Kin Showrunner Reveals What We Could See In Season 2 And What He Borrows From The Godfather

Peter McKenna, the showrunner on the AMC+ Irish crime drama "Kin," wanted to create a show about family. Gangsters, yes. But also family.

"Behind the glamour, there is this whole world of emotional trauma," he told /Film. "It is a gangster show, but more than that for me — it's a family show. It's about a family, the relationships within a family, the dynamics, and the world they live in really allows me to do is turn up the heat on them."

And turn up the heat he does. Without getting into spoilers, "Kin" has the Kinsella family on a slow boil throughout the first season, only to see things bubble over in unexpected ways (check out /Film's review here).

Through the show's impressive cast, which includes Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne, Aidan Gillen, Emmett J Scanlan, Sam Keeley, Ciarán Hinds, and Maria Doyle Kennedy, we see how grief and trauma fundamentally changes someone, and not always for the best.

/Film had the chance to speak to McKenna about the show, including what we may see in a potential second season.