Clips Round-Up: Ghostbusters Suit Up, Mayday Lures Men, And Hall Haunts A Stairwell [Exclusive]

Leading today's column is a clip from Screen Media's forthcoming documentary "Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters," featuring original "Ghostbusters" director Ivan Reitman and more talking about the first day on set seeing Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and the late Harold Ramis suited up in their iconic jumpsuits. The clip also features associate producer and National Lampoon Magazine vet Michael C. Gross, who passed away in 2015, talking about how he had never worked on a live-action film until the 1984 comedy classic. Check out the full trailer here!

Here is the official synopsis of the film, which will debut with an extended version in theaters October 1, 2021 before it becomes available digitally on October 5:

'Remembering Ghostbusters 'is the definitive documentary charting the making of the iconic film that inadvertently changed the film industry forever. Featuring interviews with Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson and including never-before seen footage. The documentary hallmarks the extraordinary achievements made for the era, and emphasizes just how ambitious an undertaking the making of Ghostbusters really was.