Mayday Clip: A Killer Take On A Classic Fantasy Tale [Exclusive]

Magnolia Pictures' has provided us with an exclusive, haunting clip from "Mayday," the new action fantasy film debut of writer/director Karen Cinorre, which stars Grace Van Patten ("Under the Silver Lake"), Mia Goth ("A Cure for Wellness"), and Juliette Lewis ("Cape Fear") as 20th century sirens luring men to their deaths in an alternate world.

Also featuring Soko, Havana Rose Liu, and Théodore Pellerin, here is the official synopsis for "Mayday":

In director Karen Cinorre's bold new action fantasy film 'Mayday,' Ana (Grace Van Patten) finds herself transported to a dreamlike and dangerous coastline. Once there, she joins a female army engaged in a never-ending war where the women lure men to their deaths with radio signals, like 20th century sirens. Though Ana finds strength in this exhilarating world, she comes to realize she is not the killer they want her to be.

Check out the clip below!