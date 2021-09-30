The Guilty Director Antoine Fuqua Is 'Adjusting' To The New Streaming World

Speaking of things infinite, Fuqua also had a movie called "Infinite," starring Mark Wahlberg, this year. It went straight to Paramount+, which is ironic, given that it involves the concept of a "digital purgatory."

Do you have a Paramount+ subscription? Since I live outside the U.S., it's not an option for me, but I'm willing to bet that many people don't have time for it amid all the other streaming services.

I'm a fan of Fuqua's collaborations with Denzel Washington, everything from "Training Day" to "The Equalizer" to their "The Magnificent Seven" remake. However, I'll admit: I had to check Netflix before this to see if "The Guilty" was even out yet. I had seen something about it pop up on there recently, and as a viewer and casual scroller, I just assumed it was already sitting ready for me to watch at any time.

The original Danish film is only three years old, too, and I watched it earlier this year while on a single-location movie binge. So the prospect of revisiting the same story so soon didn't make "The Guilty" seem like a high-priority watch.

Welcome to the streaming world. Netflix pulled us into the Upside Down with "Stranger Things," but it and the pandemic have also pulled the entertainment industry into an Upside Down, not unlike that image we see of Wahlberg in the "Infinite" trailer. It's sad to think that people might not see the latest Joel Coen movie, for instance, just because they don't have an Apple TV+ subscription.

In the old days, a movie like "The Guilty" might have been more of an event where you went out to the theater to see it. The movie did have a limited release on September 24, 2021, but the vast majority of viewers will probably see it after it hits Netflix on October 1, 2021.