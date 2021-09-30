Immersive 007 Exhibitions Will Let You Enter The World Of Bond, James Bond

If you've ever wanted to step into 007's shoes and order one "shaken, not stirred," you'll actually have the opportunity to step into the espionage legend's shoes in New York City with a new immersive James Bond exhibition.

The "007xSKYSCAPE: The James Bond Immersive Exhibition" is where fans can step into "projection mapping and larger-than-life installations [that] take you inside the magic of 007," located in the Skyscape in midtown Manhattan. The exhibition opened earlier this month on September 9, but luckily for all you Bond boys, tickets are still available through the end of the year and are an affordable $23 per person. According to a press release obtained by Variety, there is also a VIP package, which comes with a 156-page hardcover book that shares the same title as the exhibit.

So, what exactly do you do in this Bond experience? The exhibit is a 90-minute journey which highlights never-before-seen photos, animations, and interviews from the set of "Skyfall." The walkthrough also spotlights iconic items from past films, including the lead character's Aston Martin DB5 and gadgets from Q's lab.