New Track From John Carpenter's Halloween Kills Soundtrack Reveals 'Michael's Legend'

This is classic Carpenter here, once again lending his specific sound to the franchise he gave birth to over 40 years ago. What director David Gordon Green really recaptured in his 2018 "Halloween" was that off-kilter feeling that was given such vivid life through Carpenter's stripped-down style in the first one.

Sadly, since screening at Venice Film Festival "Halloween Kills" has been earning fairly sour reviews, but we remain hopeful that even if the final product isn't quite as worthy as Green's previous entry, it will still thrill and give us a great setup for the big finale, "Halloween Ends." Luckily our own Marshall Shaffer fell on the more positive side of reactions to the sequel, and you can read his full review here!

Jamie Lee Curtis will return once again as Laurie Strode, along with Judy Greer as her daughter, Karen Nelson, and Andi Matichak as granddaughter Allyson Nelson. Other characters making returning from John Carpenter's 1978 original include Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett, Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, and Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers. The sequel also stars Will Patton and Robert Longstreet.

"Halloween Kills" hits theaters and the NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock on October 15, 2021.