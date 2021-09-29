RBG Starts Streaming On Magnolia Selects In October — And We're Giving Away A Free T-Shirt With A One-Year Subscription

"RBG" will come to Magnolia Selects for the first time on October 5, 2021, and to celebrate, fans have the opportunity to receive a special gift with purchase of a one-year subscription to the streaming service. With a promo code we'll be giving to the winner of this contest, you can get that one-year subscription for a discount, and receive a free RBG-inspired tank or T-shirt. The first 100 subscribers during this promotion will receive a special bonus gift as well.

Here's how you enter and possibly win the merchandise.

First, make sure you're following /Film on Twitter. Second, quote tweet the tweet and share your favorite Ruth Bader Ginsburg achievement. And she's got a lot of them, being such a historic and ceiling-shattering figure. Two lucky folks will be randomly selected to receive the promo code and merch. Keep an eye on Twitter to see if you've won!