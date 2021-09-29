The Card Counter Director Paul Schrader Is Not A Fan Of Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho

In a documentary on the home video release of his 1985 movie "Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters," director Paul Schrader talks about then being in a unique position to make a movie people knew wouldn't make money. After his early directorial success on "American Gigolo," that situation has proved to be the rule rather than the exception, with even Schrader's most critically acclaimed films like "Affliction" or "First Reformed" taking in $2 to $6 million apiece, and many of his lesser-appreciated pictures often grossing in the scant tens of thousands arena.

So it seems a little bit in the "pot-and-kettle" realm that the director of the recent critical darling "The Card Counter" should choose to kick a fellow auteur while he's down, but in a new Facebook post (via IndieWire) Schrader has given Clint Eastwood a public spanking for his new film "Cry Macho." Yes, the movie where the 91-year-old legend plays an aging rodeo star who goes on a road trip through Mexico with a 13-year-old boy and a rooster is more of a turkey than his usual output, earning mixed-to-negative reviews for being hokey, with some claiming Eastwood was far too old to play the lead role. And more still, "Cry Macho" has unceremoniously died at the Covid-damaged box office with a measly $9 million worldwide take, what it was originally expected to make opening weekend. But what insight does Schrader bring to the table on this unfortunate misfire in Eastwood's sterling five-decade directing career?