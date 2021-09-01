The Card Counter Clips And Character Posters: Paul Schrader's Neo-Noir Goes All-In With Oscar Isaac

In "The Card Counter," Oscar Isaac is William Tell (an alias, obviously). He was once a brutal military interrogator, and now he spends his life drifting from casino to casino, gambling. Along the way he runs into a troubled young man (Tye Sheridan) and takes him under his wing, bringing him along as he moves around. He also connects with La Linda (Tiffany Haddish), who runs a stable – that is, a group of gamblers with financial backers. In this scene, the three main characters sit around having a casual conversation. It may not sound like the most exciting cinematic moment, but as Paul Schrader slowly pushes the camera in on these people, we learn more and more about them.