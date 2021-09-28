Two Great New Indie Horror Movies Join Hulu's 'Huluween' Collection

As much as I love Halloween and scary movies, the programming on television and streaming networks can be pretty basic. Sure, we all love classics for a reason, but indie films are rarely featured. Instead, audiences tend to see films like "Beetlejuice," "The Addams Family," and "Hocus Pocus." I adore those films and grew up with them so I understand the appeal. However, it's nice to see networks branch out and support indie horror films more and more because there are so many unique voices in the genre at the moment. By showcasing indie horror films, younger generations can find inspiration outside of mainstream media, especially when the films are made outside of the United States.

Another great aspect of showing more recent films is that they reflect the times.

As many horror fans know, the fears that are presented on-screen reflect societal terrors of the modern age. There is a reason various sub-genres are popular during certain decades. For example, Earth is literally on fire all the time, and, as a result, we are seeing more ecological storylines in horror.

"Gaia" is a perfect example of this as well as another film coming out this November entitled "The Feast." In regards to "Censor," that film seems timely as well given its focus on Video Nasties and exploitation cinema. We live in a time where books are still banned from schools for some pretty absurd reasons, and there is a fine line to walk when creating any type of art, especially post #MeToo. So, as much as I love the traditional Halloween holiday films, I'm glad that Hulu is adding more hidden gems to their programming that have a relevant voice in today's world instead of just hearing Jack Skellington sing about the discovery of snow for the thousandth time.