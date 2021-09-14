Censor Director On The Perverse Joke Of Building A Violent Horror Movie Around A Film Censor [Interview]

I think horror has transformed most ardent fans into historians of the genre. And I love the idea of the censors accidentally creating an archive, a treasure trove of information, for you to dive into.

Yeah, totally. I mean, they really did. And you're right. I mean, that's the thing about horror fans. They're so dedicated and they see everything and that was something I was really thinking about when I was making this because over here, a lot of the horror fans, they lived through this period as well, so they kind of experienced it firsthand and they've got their own relationships with these films. And so you're kind of constantly wanting to make sure that you get the facts and things right. That's one of the reasons we didn't have all of the films [featured in "Censor"] be real films because when I was making my short film "Nasty," I thought "If we have 'The Evil Dead' in this, we might have somebody come in and be like, oh, well, this film's set in 1982." Those kinds of personal factual relationships with these films that can suck someone very suddenly out of the story.

But [what] I love that about horror and about the horror audience that you can almost be having another conversation with a horror audience. There's like a whole language in horror that is inspired by the previous horror films that have existed and you can take something like the jump scare as an example. You have like the whole thing of somebody being in the mirror as you close it. And then there's a point where there's no one in the mirror and like how that whole evolution of the mirror jump scares evolved. I just think that's all really fun. It's fun to play with as a filmmaker as well.

Can you talk about the sequences where you recreate the Video Nasties from the '80s? I'm curious about the choices you made to depict the characters and the situations.

Each of the Video Nasties, the films within the film, definitely had very specific references and you're trying to conjure an atmosphere that's quite haunting because Enid is haunted in those moments by her past and her sister's disappearance. So it was a balance, for example, with "Asunder," the one where she sees Alice Lee, I had to really hold back from going too silly in that, because you could turn that into quite an over-the-top sort of silly scene. But it had to be haunting and eerie because Enid feels like she's seen a ghost in that moment. That was a really fun one to design. You're taking this idea of like this big creaky old house and this library and the kind of colors and the costume, everything was just really, really fun to put together.

But then you're also looking at how you shoot that to kind of really feel the era. And that's going back and watching lots of films, and thinking about style and thinking about how directors from that period would have been shooting stuff. And then trying to kind of shoot it as much as possible, like a director from that period.

The film starts off looking nothing like the video nasties that are at its core. And then as it goes on, you start to bend reality and shift how the film looks. Can you talk about how you managed to slowly ease into that? I didn't realize the style has shifted until it was too late.

It was something that I always wanted to feel like a gradual descent because it's all reflective of Enid's psychological state. And so that's a slow, gradual decline rather than a 180 flip way like, "Whoa, suddenly I'm in a whole other universe." And so it was really about finding where we start with certain elements so that we had somewhere to go with them. So for example, the colors at the beginning of the film are really very, very sort of oppressive, with blues and grays and much more of the era like we're looking at, like gray, bleak. And so I was referencing photography from the era that was kind of quite dowdy and we were trying to make the characters feel very much like they belonged to the world so their costumes really kind of marry with the colors and the set design and things like that.

But that means that you've got somewhere to go. So later on, you can start to introduce slightly brighter, more vivid colors in the costumes. And similarly with Enid's hair, you've got her all done up and tight bun and as she becomes more and more out of control, her hair becomes more and more out of control. And so it's finding those places to start from and the same thing with the camera movements. It's very still at the beginning and we start to move when Enid moves. And then at a certain point, we go handheld and it's kind of always taking it back to character and reflecting what's going on for her, but it was a lot of fun to design that stuff.

And I'm glad that it creeps up on you because that was always the intention. I kind of imagined that you're weaving things in and out of her dreams and back into reality. So you'd go into a dream and you see maybe pink or purple for the first time. And then when you come back to reality, you're just weaving a little bit of that color into her real world. And it sort of reflects in the same way, like Enid sort of taking an element of reality, fiction, memory and dream, and sort of creating a new narrative out of that. So yeah, it was fun to make all that stuff.

"Censor" is now on DVD and On Demand. It is available to stream on Apple TV, DirecTV, Google Play, Prime Video, FandangoNOW, and more.