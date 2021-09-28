The Harder They Fall Trailer: This Ain't Your Grandaddy's Western

This movie looks like an absolute delight, especially as a fan of Black-led westerns like 1975's "Take A Hard Ride." The direction by British singer Jeymes Samuel (a.k.a. The Bullitts) feels stylish and fresh but with one foot still in traditional genre tropes (posses, shootouts, train robberies, etc). Even though this is his feature debut, Samuel is no stranger to the genre, having helmed a 50-minute short western film titled "They Die By Dawn" back in 2013 to accompany his album of the same title.

"The Harder They Fall" is also an incredible actors showcase, especially for Jonathan Majors who is red hot right now after his roles in "Lovecraft Country" and as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel Studios' "Loki." Between this and Netflix's "Concrete Cowboy," 2021 is also the year that Idris Elba gets to reclaim the hat he should have worn as cowboy Roland Deschain in 2017's "The Dark Tower." And man, does he wear it well. The cast also includes Delroy Lindo, Danielle Deadwyler, Damon Wayans Jr., and Deon Cole.

Directed by Samuel from a screenplay he wrote with Boaz Yakin ("Fresh"), the film is produced by Shawn Carter (y'know, Jay-Z), James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, and Jeymes Samuel. It is scheduled to have its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 6, 2021 before it drops in select theaters October 22, 2021 and on Netflix November 3, 2021.