Venom: Let There Be Carnage Vignette Introduces Audiences To Naomi Harris' Shriek

Played by Woody Harrelson, Cletus is a serial killer who has his very own alien symbiote. While we don't see a lot of him in this Shriek sneak peek, there is a quick shot of them dancing hand in hand in front of a dangerously large bonfire, which is probably all of the information you really need to get the gist of their relationship.

It's hard not to draw comparisons to Harley Quinn and the Joker when talking about Cletus Kasady and Shriek, and this vignette isn't making the comparison any weaker. Both couples are comprised of messed-up villains where the male character is the "main" bad guy and the female character is more of the sidekick. It also doesn't help that Shriek has been kept locked up in a way that looks incredibly similar to Harley Quinn's cell in 2016's "Suicide Squad." If anyone can bring a little something different to this villain couple trope, it's Harris and Harrelson, and they'll definitely have to if they don't want to be seen as a knock-off.

Lucky for us, we don't have to wait too long to find out how Harris and Harrelson do, since "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" opens on October 1, 2021.