Superhero Bits: Shang-Chi Reigns Supreme, A New Venom Clip, The Flash Update & More

As we recently reported, Marvel is giving Old Man Hawkeye a scripted podcast series, which arrives next month. And Stephen Lang is voicing Hawkeye! Now, we have a new trailer to help set up what's to come in the audio drama. Check it out above.

Here's the synopsis for Marvel's "Wastelanders: Hawkeye" from Marvel:

Thirty years ago, the villains of the world rose up and killed all the heroes. Well, all the heroes that mattered. The sole survivor of the Avengers, Hawkeye (Stephen Lang) is now a sideshow freak, re-living the worst day of his life for paying audiences. When the Brotherhood Traveling Circus, Carnival and Ringmaster's Road Show arrives at the Kingdom, Hawkeye gets an unexpected visitor.

Marvel's "Wastelanders: Hawkeye" arrives on October 4.