Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza Gets Its First Official Poster

While there isn't a detailed synopsis for "Licorice Pizza" yet, maybe we don't really need one. Anderson's movies tend to be more experiences than direct storytelling, and traditional loglines can never really do them justice anyway. What we can tell is that Haim and Hoffman's characters have a special relationship, and their time together will shape the rest of their lives. The movie should be a delicious hit of nostalgia for everyone who grew up in the 1970s, and should give the rest of us a little taste of a different time.

Anderson's direction is always stellar, and he works with some of the best actors in the business. Safdie and Cooper are both filmmakers in their own right: Cooper directed "A Star is Born," while Safdie is one half of the renowned Safdie Brothers ("Good Time," "Uncut Gems"). Hoffman's son looks quite a bit like him and likely has some of his father's incredible acting talent, and we all know Haim can sing at the very least. If she acts as well as she sings... Well, this could be a total home-run for Anderson and everyone involved.

"Licorice Pizza" is set to hit theaters on November 26, 2021.