Don't Look Up Clip: Meryl Streep Puts A Positive Spin On The End Of The World

Even though DiCaprio and Lawrence exhaustingly try to explain just how serious this situation is, with a 99.78% chance of this comet actually hitting Earth, President Orlean and her Chief of Staff (who also happens to be her son) try to put a positive spin on the numbers. If this is how the government reacts when they have six months before the comet hits Earth, just imagine how much worse things are going to get as the comet gets closer.

Director Adam McKay leaned into satire a bit with his Oscar-nominated biopic about former Vice President Dick Cheney, but here he's going full tilt. This has the tone of "Veep" mixed with "Dr. Strangelove," and it's clear that McKay isn't going to be subtle about his commentary on how the government and the 24-hour news cycle deals with disasters. However, can mocking the system last for the length of a feature film without becoming exhausting, like a "Saturday Night Live" sketch that goes on for too long? Perhaps that's the point, because dealing with all of this in real life every single day is truly life-draining.

"Don't Look Up" has an all-star cast that also includes Mark Rylance ("The Trial of the Chicago 7"), Tyler Perry ("Gone Girl"), Ron Perlman ("Hellboy"), Timothée Chalamet ("Dune"), Cate Blanchett ("Carol"), Matthew Perry ("Friends"), Chris Evans ("Knives Out"), Melanie Lynskey ("They Came Together"), Michael Chiklis ("The Shield"), Himesh Patel ("Yesterday"), recording artist Ariana Grande, and many more.

Here's the official synopsis for "Don't Look Up," coming to Netflix on December 24, 2021:

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it's on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it's too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!