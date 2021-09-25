1313 Mockingbird Lane Lives Again For Rob Zombie's The Munsters

Out with the old, in with the new ... Munster Mansion, that is! "The Munsters" movie reboot director Rob Zombie shared a new sneak peek of the reconstruction of the famed TV home.

"It's a beautiful day in Budapest and good old Mockingbird Lane is coming along perfectly. Who wouldn't want to live here?" the famed director captioned a series of several images of the Munster home as well as neighboring residencies on the set, sharing the photos on Instagram.

Though the film is being shot in Hungary, it seems Zombie and his teams have been doing an excellent job of capturing the American spirit of "The Munsters." The show first premiered in September 1964 and its original release ran through May 1966. "The Munsters" followed a family of harmless monsters living in a suburban sitcom setting. Herman Munster, aka Frankenstein's monster, was the man of the house and he and his wife, Lily, lived with her father, Grandpa, (who was basically Count Dracula), their wolfish son, Eddie, and their conventionally pretty niece, Marilyn.

One great sign is that the Zombie version of the Munster home looks pretty close to the original. Obviously the "House of 1000 Corpses" creative is going to put his own spin on the classic franchise — the original show spawned a film and several attempted reboots prior to Zombie's try — but it's also cool to see him paying his respects and giving homage. Plus, the neighborhood surrounding the Munster Mansion looks like something out of "Edward Scissorhands," so the vibes have me incredibly intrigued all around.