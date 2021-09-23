Netflix's Full Tudum Schedule Includes Stranger Things, Umbrella Academy & The Sandman

This weekend, Netflix will be hosting their own global virtual hype event called Tudum, where the streamer will tease a slew of their upcoming projects throughout the rest of the year and into 2022 (and maybe beyond). Starting at 12:00 P.M. ET on September 25, there will be three hours of news and updates for Netflix original movies and shows, and it will all be streaming through YouTube.

Some of the biggest shows on the Tudum line-up include the fourth season of "Stranger Things," the fourth season of "Cobra Kai," the third season of "The Umbrella Academy," the fifth season of "The Crown," the second season of "Bridgerton," the second season of "The Witcher," and the final season of "Ozark." There are also plenty of new shows, such as the adaptation of Neil Gaiman's "Sandman" and the live-action take on the popular anime "Cowboy Bebop."

As for original movies, we'll get sneak peeks for "Red Notice" with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot; Adam McKay's star-studded satire "Don't Look Up" with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence; "The Harder They Fall" western with Idris Elba and Regina King; the follow-up to "Extraction" with Chris Hemsworth, and more.

Get a look at the full line-up for Tudum below.