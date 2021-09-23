The Worst Person In The World Trailer: Love Is Complicated
After earning the love of critics and audiences alike at this year's Cannes Film Festival, "The Worst Person in the World" has dropped a new trailer. The darkly comedic drama is the third chapter of Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier's "Oslo Trilogy," following the films "Reprise" and "Oslo, 31 August." Check out the trailer for "The Worst Person in the World" below!
Love and Life in Norway
The trailer doesn't reveal much about the plot of "The Worst Person in the World," but we do get to see some of its fantastical imagery. We watch as Julie (Renate Reinsve) falls in love and must reckon with the emotional rollercoaster of ending a relationship while discovering a new passion. The trailer highlights the accolades that "The Worst Person in the World" received after premiering at Cannes, loading up the footage with pull-quotes from critics praising the film. Reinsve took home a Palme D'Or for best actress for her role.
Anders Danielsen Lie, who starred as the recovering drug addict Anders in "Oslo, 31 August," reteamed with the director for "The Worst Person in the World." He is not reprising his role as Anders, however, but is playing a man named Askel, who looks like he might be the object of Julie's affection. "The Worst Person in the World" was directed by Trier from a script he wrote with regular collaborator Eskil Vogt, who also co-wrote the other two films in the "Oslo Trilogy." (He also helped write the phenomenal queer thriller "Thelma" with Trier, which Trier directed.)
In addition to Danielsen Lie and Reinsve, "The Worst Person in the World" also stars Maria Grazia Di Meo, Hans Olav Brenner, Helene Bjørnebye, Vidar Sandem, and Herbert Nordrum. The film was produced by Andrea Berentsen Ottmar and Thomas Robsahm.
What is The Worst Person in the World?
Each film in the "Oslo Trilogy" taps into a slice of life for someone living in Oslo, Norway. "Reprise" told the story of two competitive friends trying to get their literary careers started. "Oslo, 31 August" followed a recovering young drug addict who leaves his treatment center for a job interview and to catch up with old friends in Oslo. Where "Oslo, 31 August" takes place over the course of one day, "The Worst Person in the World" follows nearly four years in Julie's life.
Here's the official synopsis for "The Worst Person in the World":
The Worst Person in the World is a modern dramedy about the quest for love and meaning in contemporary Oslo. It chronicles four years in the life of Julie (Reinsve), a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is.