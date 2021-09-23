The Worst Person In The World Trailer: Love Is Complicated

The trailer doesn't reveal much about the plot of "The Worst Person in the World," but we do get to see some of its fantastical imagery. We watch as Julie (Renate Reinsve) falls in love and must reckon with the emotional rollercoaster of ending a relationship while discovering a new passion. The trailer highlights the accolades that "The Worst Person in the World" received after premiering at Cannes, loading up the footage with pull-quotes from critics praising the film. Reinsve took home a Palme D'Or for best actress for her role.

Anders Danielsen Lie, who starred as the recovering drug addict Anders in "Oslo, 31 August," reteamed with the director for "The Worst Person in the World." He is not reprising his role as Anders, however, but is playing a man named Askel, who looks like he might be the object of Julie's affection. "The Worst Person in the World" was directed by Trier from a script he wrote with regular collaborator Eskil Vogt, who also co-wrote the other two films in the "Oslo Trilogy." (He also helped write the phenomenal queer thriller "Thelma" with Trier, which Trier directed.)

In addition to Danielsen Lie and Reinsve, "The Worst Person in the World" also stars Maria Grazia Di Meo, Hans Olav Brenner, Helene Bjørnebye, Vidar Sandem, and Herbert Nordrum. The film was produced by Andrea Berentsen Ottmar and Thomas Robsahm.