Muppets Haunted Mansion Trailer: Gonzo And Pepe Try To Survive The Night (And Ghost Puns)
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Halloween, that is. While the Muppets may be more commonly associated with Christmas Carols, the scare-filled festivities of Spooky Season mean that we can once again look forward to Jim Henson's puppet creations entertaining, enchanting, and distracting us from the ever-present worries of (gestures wildly) everything going on these days.
Loaded with special guest stars, new original music, and — of course — all the Muppet characters we know and love, "Muppets Haunted Mansion" might very well be the return to form that the property has sorely needed lately. No pressure or anything! Check out the new trailer below.
Muppets Haunted Mansion Trailer
It's not every day that the Muppets reunite for a holiday extravaganza and that goes double for Halloween. That's right, this will be the Muppets' first-ever spooky special. Naturally, Disney is marking the occasion by pulling out all the stops for "Muppets Haunted Mansion."
Gonzo (the Great), Pepé (the King Prawn, not a shrimp!), Kermit, Piggy, and all the rest will be joined by Will Arnett as The Ghost Host, Yvette Nicole Brown as The Hearse Driver, Darren Criss as The Caretaker, and Taraji P. Henson as The Bride. In between the usual hijinks and new original songs (and a cover of "Dancing in the Moonlight"!), the Muppets will have to face their biggest test yet: to see whether or not they can endure a single night's stay at Disney's famous Haunted Mansion attraction.
We've known that the late Ed Asner would be among the many guest appearances by beloved celebrities, but we now know other big names will include Chrissy Metz (as Harriet), Alfonso Ribeiro (as Fred), Jeannie Mai (as Maude), Danny Trejo (as Huet), Sasheer Zamata (as Mary), Craig Robinson (as Bust), Skai Jackson (as Bust), Pat Sajak (as Bust), Geoff Keighley (as Bust), Justina Machado (as Bust), John Stamos (as Himself) and Kim Irvine (as Haunted Mansion Maid). The synopsis for "Muppets Haunted Mansion" is as follows:
In "Muppets Haunted Mansion" the Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth ... The Haunted Mansion.
"Muppets Haunted Mansion" premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, October 8, 2021.