Muppets Haunted Mansion Special Will Feature An Appearance By The Late Ed Asner

Admirably, Ed Asner stayed busy and productive right up until the end. At the time of his passing, the venerated actor still had a handful of projects in various stages of production. One of them, apparently, was a special guest appearance in the Disney+ special, "Muppets Haunted Mansion."

Set on Halloween, Gonzo must stay the night at Disney's theme park attraction where hijinks, presumably, will ensue. It was previously announced that the special would include all-new songs, kid-friendly spookiness, and celebrity cameos. But, to my delight, I didn't realize until now that Ed Asner would be one of them. Check out the announcement tweet below:

A very special cheer to our good friend Edward Asner! Celebrate his cameo in #MuppetsHauntedMansion and more surprise guests to be revealed soon. The Original Special starts streaming October 8 on @DisneyPlus. #Hallowstream pic.twitter.com/kdovJT1ZVS — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) September 14, 2021

Again, this is just perfect. Already a Disney veteran with his voice acting in 2009's "Up," I can just imagine how well he plays off the colorful personalities of the Muppets. I firmly believe every near-universally beloved actor of a certain caliber should act opposite the Muppets at least once in their careers. Tim Curry stole the show in "Muppet Treasure Island" and Sir Michael Caine still receives regular praise for his near Oscar-worthy performance as Scrooge in "A Muppet Christmas Carol," managing to convince kids (and adults!) of all ages that he genuinely hated all those lovable Jim Henson creations.

While this only promises to be a cameo, I'm ready to watch a new and fresh Ed Asner appearance on my TV screen.

"Muppets Haunted Mansion" comes to Disney+ on October 8, 2021.