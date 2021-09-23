The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch Will Change Your Mind About Cats

In addition to Cumberbatch, the film stars Claire Foy, Taika Waititi, Sophia Di Martino (best known as Sylvie from "Loki"), Toby Jones, Andrea Riseborough, Aimee Lou Wood, and Olivia Colman as the narrator. Will Sharpe directs and co-writes along with Simon Stephenson. Personally, I believe I deserve some sort of medal for making it to the end of this article without even once using this as an excuse to reference the phenomenon known as Tom Hooper's "Cats," mythical Butthole Cut and all.

"The Electrical Life of Louis Wain" will receive a theatrical release on October 22, 2021 and will arrive on Prime Video on November 5. You can check out the official synopsis below.

The extraordinary true story of eccentric British artist Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose playful, sometimes even psychedelic pictures helped to transform the public's perception of cats forever. Moving from the late 1800s through to the 1930s, we follow the incredible adventures of this inspiring, unsung hero, as he seeks to unlock the "electrical" mysteries of the world and, in so doing, to better understand his own life and the profound love he shared with his wife Emily Richardson (Claire Foy).