James Gunn Says Bill Murray Is A Huge Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed Fan

Before he teamed up with the Guardians of the Galaxy and (the) Suicide Squad, James Gunn was penning adventures of an altogether different supergroup: the Mystery Incorporated crew. Yes, Gunn wrote the screenplays for both 2002's live-action "Scooby-Doo" and the 2004 sequel "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed."

While the second movie may not have been nearly as big a hit as its predecessor, it did earn one true-blue fan: Bill Murray. The comedy legend and Wes Anderson regular once expressed his undying admiration for "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed" at a party, and Gunn recounted his very own personal "No one will ever believe you" moment with the superstar on Twitter, which you can read in full below!

Gunn was actually so passionate about the "Scooby-Doo" property that he would hang out on set observing director Raja Gosnell to learn the process of making big-budget, CGI-filled movies, as attested by our interview with his "The Suicide Squad" producer Charles Roven, who also produced the "Scooby-Doo" duology. While the intention was to eventually bring Gunn on to write and direct a third "Scooby-Doo" movie set in Scotland, that project was ultimately cancelled after the lackluster box office grosses of "Scooby-Doo 2." Still, it's safe to say that what Gunn learned on set may have come in handy down the road when wrangling CGI raccoons and weasels.