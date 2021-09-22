Britney Vs Spears Promo Teases The New Documentary Coming To Netflix

Britney Spears has been in the news a lot this year, appearing in court and in headlines while seeking to disentangle herself from a conservatorship that has left her affairs managed by a legal guardian since 2008. Earlier this month, the pop star's father and conservator, Jamie Spears, petitioned to end the arrangement whereby he controls her estate. In the wake of this legal milestone, Netflix has released the first official teaser for its documentary "Britney vs Spears," with the full trailer to follow on Wednesday.

We heard an unofficial report back in February that Erin Lee Carr was directing a Britney Spears doc for Netflix, in the wake of Hulu's own successful "Framing Britney Spears." It's not the first time we've seen dueling documentaries go up on Netflix and Hulu; there was a similar showdown between the competing "Fyre" and "Fyre Fraud" films of two years ago.

Among other things, Carr helmed the HBO doc "I Love You, Now Die," which is itself being adapted into a Hulu limited series, "The Girl from Plainville." Now, she herself has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is directing "Britney vs Spears" and co-producing it with Sarah Gibson and Kate Berry.

According to THR, Carr collaborated on the project with the Emmy-winning team of Liz Garbus ("What Happened, Miss Simone?") and Dan Cogan ("Allen v. Farrow") of the production company Story Syndicate. Amy Herdy and Jenny Eliscu are executive producing.

Below, you can see the teaser that Netflix tweeted out for "Britney vs Spears."