Intrusion Director Explains How The Pandemic Made Him Reinvent The Film [Interview]

Moving to New Mexico to shoot also led Salky to film in a house with a more modern design. Without getting into spoiler territory, it's safe to say that Meera's home plays a major role in the movie. "The house in 'Intrusion' is a character in the film," Salky explains. "I love movies that have locations that are really specific to the movie and become characters. I knew that I wanted the house to be unique, architectural and modern. Because the Henry character, Meera's husband, is this kind of stylish architect, and this is a house that he's built for them for the purpose of them starting this new chapter in life, where she's in remission."

Salky was initially concerned about finding a modern house in Albuquerque but luckily found one that fit the bill. "I could tell that this was the place," he recalls when he first visited the home. "It had all of these special kind of stark, unique, modern qualities. And it also had hallways that went to surprising places and closets that you would open and there would just be a wall there. I mean, there were all these sort of strange, secretive, unknowable quirks to it. And it just immediately was clear that this was the house. Of course, we had to remake it into the home of the characters. But it had, as they say in real estate, great bones."

You can check out the "Intrusion" house and watch as Meera uncovers multiple mysteries when the movie premieres on Netflix September 22, 2021.