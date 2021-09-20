Mondo Reveals The Queen's Gambit Vinyl Soundtrack, No Green Pills Required [Exclusive]

Last night, "The Queen's Gambit" walked away with an Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Director Scott Frank also won himself an award, and he made headlines for squaring off with the Emmys orchestra who tried to play him off during his speech a few times. In a case of perfect timing with those big Emmy wins, Mondo is giving the "Queen's Gambit" score from composer Carlos Rafael Rivera an exclusive vinyl release, and we're proud to debut it right here.