The Haunted Museum Trailer: Discovery+ Gets Spooky With New 'True' Ghost Story Series

Do you like museums? No? What if there were a museum that was somehow, I don't know, haunted?

"The Haunted Museum," coming to Discovery+ in October, will answer that very question. It's a new series co-produced by Eli Roth, the Splat Pack member responsible for the films "Cabin Fever," "Hostel," "The Green Inferno," and "Knock Knock," among others. He knows his way around the set of a horror movie, but "The Haunted Museum" takes its title from a real tourist attraction in downtown Las Vegas, which is owned by Zak Bagans and which offers flashlight ghost tours.

Bagans was one of the paranormal investigators in "Ghost Adventures" on the Travel Channel (also now streaming on Discovery+), and he's returning here to host scripted reenactments or dramatizations of "true" stories based on items from his museum.

First and foremost, who knew there was a Discovery+? I sure didn't, but it stands to reason now that every TV network, including The Discovery Channel, is going to have its own streaming counterpart. "The Haunted Museum" will indeed be streaming and it hopes to have you screaming (and starting a Discovery+ subscription, if you don't have one already, which I clearly don't.)

The Travel Channel has released a 30-second YouTube spot for "The Haunted Museum," which you can see below.