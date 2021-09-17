Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin Trailer: The Found Footage Horror Series Returns

The trailer jumps between what looks like colonial times with the current day, and starts out with a kid from said olden times singing a song that is in no way ominous or creepy. We then cut back and forth between creepy olden times and creepy current day, where Emily Bader opens up a door in the floor to reveal a deep, worm-like hole that certainly doesn't look at all like there are dangerous and foreboding things living at the bottom of it.

"Something is here," Bader's character says to her camera before screaming as something not-good violently lifts her body off the floor. What's that violent force? Ghosts from the colonial times is my guess, but no matter what it is, it's sufficiently scary enough to earn this movie its R-rating.