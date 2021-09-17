Den Of Thieves 2 Will Film Next Year, Confirms B-Movie King Gerard Butler
"Den of Thieves," a remake of "Heat" for dirtbags, is still getting a sequel. That sequel was announced all the way back in 2018, yet we haven't heard much of it since then. But in a new interview, "Den of Thieves" star Gerard Butler has revealed that the sequel is "supposed to shoot early next year." In the first film, a group of corrupt, beer-swilling cops goes up against a gang of bank robbers. It was very silly and also pretty damn entertaining, and I, for one, can't wait for "Den of Thieves 2."
"A more fun, sexy journey."
When trailers for "Den of Thieves" first arrived, everyone pretty much had the same reaction: "This is a rip-off of 'Heat." And they weren't wrong – the movie owes a huge debt to "Heat," as well as "The Usual Suspects." And yet ... I'd be lying if I told you I didn't have fun with the film. It's a big, dumb, kind of epic bit of trash cinema, featuring B-movie king Gerard Butler eating donuts off the ground at crime scenes. "Den of Thieves" was also a big success for STXfilms, and they announced a sequel back in 2018. Now, it looks like that sequel will finally be made, and thank the maker for that. Speaking with UNILAD to promote his new movie "Copshop," "Den of Thieves" star Gerard Butler said:
"We're supposed to shoot early next year. We're Europe-bound, we're still on the hunt for Donnie who's now on the diamond district in Marseilles. I go over to hunt him down, but with different intentions than you might imagine. So we're gonna be in Marseilles, the Alps and London – it's definitely a more glamorous journey than the last one, and probably a more fun, sexy journey."
Hell yes, sign me up! In "Den of Thieves," Butler played constantly hungover cop "Big" Nick O'Brien, the leader of an elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Nick and his team are up against a gang of elite bank robbers, and it all culminates in a big shootout. There's also a whopper of a twist that reveals Donnie (played by O'Shea Jackson Jr.), a seemingly low-level member of the bank-robbing crew, was secretly the mastermind behind everything that happened in the movie.
Den of Thieves 2
Back in 2018, "Den of Thieves" writer-director Christian Gudegast offered some insight into the sequel, and his comments line-up with what Butler said above:
"It's all going to be set in Europe. And it's going be about Big Nick hunting Donnie, who's involved in a diamond heist and he's teamed up with the former Pink Panther mafia, and it's about Nick hunting him along with ... Nick is also going to be hunted by another group, I won't reveal right now. It's gonna, there'll be a few different kinds of twist in this one. It'll be hopefully very surprising."
Again: I can't wait. I know "Den of Thieves" isn't a great movie by any means. But gosh, it sure is entertaining, in a trashy sort of way. And if you know anything about me, you know I'm a big sucker for total garbage. Bring on that sequel, Gudegast!