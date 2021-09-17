Den Of Thieves 2 Will Film Next Year, Confirms B-Movie King Gerard Butler

When trailers for "Den of Thieves" first arrived, everyone pretty much had the same reaction: "This is a rip-off of 'Heat." And they weren't wrong – the movie owes a huge debt to "Heat," as well as "The Usual Suspects." And yet ... I'd be lying if I told you I didn't have fun with the film. It's a big, dumb, kind of epic bit of trash cinema, featuring B-movie king Gerard Butler eating donuts off the ground at crime scenes. "Den of Thieves" was also a big success for STXfilms, and they announced a sequel back in 2018. Now, it looks like that sequel will finally be made, and thank the maker for that. Speaking with UNILAD to promote his new movie "Copshop," "Den of Thieves" star Gerard Butler said:

"We're supposed to shoot early next year. We're Europe-bound, we're still on the hunt for Donnie who's now on the diamond district in Marseilles. I go over to hunt him down, but with different intentions than you might imagine. So we're gonna be in Marseilles, the Alps and London – it's definitely a more glamorous journey than the last one, and probably a more fun, sexy journey."

Hell yes, sign me up! In "Den of Thieves," Butler played constantly hungover cop "Big" Nick O'Brien, the leader of an elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Nick and his team are up against a gang of elite bank robbers, and it all culminates in a big shootout. There's also a whopper of a twist that reveals Donnie (played by O'Shea Jackson Jr.), a seemingly low-level member of the bank-robbing crew, was secretly the mastermind behind everything that happened in the movie.